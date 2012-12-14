Puebla Shrimp Rellenos Casserole
Shrimp recipes CAN be hearty, cheesy, and family-friendly! This Mexican casserole recipe is proof. For extra color and a hint of freshness, garnish the shrimp casserole with chopped tomatoes and fresh cilantro.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip:
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
449 calories; total fat 30g; saturated fat 17g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 190mg; sodium 742mg; potassium 387mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 1g; sugar 3g; protein 26g; vitamin a 1263IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 434mg; iron 4mg.