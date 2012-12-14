Puebla Shrimp Rellenos Casserole

Rating: 3.95 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Shrimp recipes CAN be hearty, cheesy, and family-friendly! This Mexican casserole recipe is proof. For extra color and a hint of freshness, garnish the shrimp casserole with chopped tomatoes and fresh cilantro.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 3-quart rectangular baking dish; set aside. In a large skillet heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add poblano peppers, onion, and garlic; cook about 5 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Add cream cheese, stirring until smooth. Stir in shrimp and 1 cup tomatoes. Remove from heat. Gradually add 1 cup of the Monterey Jack cheese and 1 cup of the cheddar cheese, stirring until cheeses are melted. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a small bowl combine egg, milk, and oil. Add egg mixture to flour mixture, stirring until smooth. Pour batter evenly over shrimp mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup Monterey Jack cheese and the remaining 1 cup cheddar cheese.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes or until center is set and top is golden. If desired, sprinkle with additional tomato and cilantro.

*Tip:

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; total fat 30g; saturated fat 17g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 190mg; sodium 742mg; potassium 387mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 1g; sugar 3g; protein 26g; vitamin a 1263IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 434mg; iron 4mg.

Reviews (1)

Nannette
Rating: Unrated
10/19/2014
Can this be made-ahead of time, then bake it when your ready to for dinner
