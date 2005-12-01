Maple Ricotta Flans

This 5-ingredient dessert can be pulled together in just 15 minutes.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ann Stratton

prep:
15 mins
bake:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Divide the 1/4 cup maple syrup among six 6-ounce custard cups; tilt custard cups to coat bottoms evenly.

  • In a bowl combine eggs, cheese, sugar, vanilla, and remaining teaspoon maple syrup. Mix until well combined but not foamy. Place the custard cups in a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Divide egg mixture among custard cups. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Place the baking dish on an oven rack. Pour boiling water into the baking dish around custard cups to a depth of 1 inch. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until a knife inserted near the centers comes out clean.

  • Remove cups from water. Cool completely in custard cups. Cover and chill until serving time. To unmold flans, loosen edges with a knife, slipping point of knife down sides to let air in. Invert a dessert plate over each flan; turn custard cup and plate over together. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 266mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 30g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; sugars 26g; protein 18g; vitamin a 680.3IU; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 36.3mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; sodium 161mg; potassium 225mg; calcium 262.5mg; iron 1.6mg.
