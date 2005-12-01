Maple Ricotta Flans
This 5-ingredient dessert can be pulled together in just 15 minutes.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Ann Stratton
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
364 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 266mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 30g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; sugars 26g; protein 18g; vitamin a 680.3IU; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 36.3mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; sodium 161mg; potassium 225mg; calcium 262.5mg; iron 1.6mg.