Baked Raspberry Custards

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
25 mins
chill:
1 hr
cool:
30 mins
bake:
1 hr
stand:
15 mins
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
  • In a heavy medium saucepan, heat cream and vanilla bean over medium-low heat about 15 minutes or just until mixture simmers (do not boil), stirring often. Remove from heat; let steep for 15 minutes. Remove and discard the vanilla bean.

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium bowl, combine egg yolks and sugar. Beat with a wire whisk or rotary beater just until mixture is pale yellow and thick. Add about half of the cream mixture, a little at a time, to the egg mixture, whisking or stirring until well combined. Pour egg mixture into the remaining cream mixture, stirring until completely combined.

  • Place eight 4-ounce ramekins or six 6-ounce custard cups in a 13x9x2-inch baking pan. Add raspberries or strawberry slices to each ramekin. Set the pan on the oven rack. Pour custard mixture evenly into the ramekins. Pour very hot water into the baking pan around the ramekins until water is halfway up the sides of ramekins.

  • Bake about 60 minutes or until custard is set. Remove ramekins or custard cups from the water bath. Cool on a wire rack about 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 8 hours. If desired, garnish with additional raspberries or strawberries.

If you like, substitute 2 teaspoons vanilla for the vanilla bean. If using the vanilla, heat whipping cream until warm; do not cook until bubbly and do not steep. Add the vanilla to the warm cream.

Per Serving:
292 calories; fat 25g; cholesterol 210mg; saturated fat 15g; carbohydrates 15g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 13g; protein 3g; vitamin a 1020.4IU; vitamin c 3mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 16.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 28mg; potassium 74mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 0.4mg.
