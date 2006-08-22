Baked Pumpkin Pudding

Rating: 3.5 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 13 Ratings

At a mere 148 calories per serving, this light and luscious pumpkin pudding is a great alternative to pumpkin pie. Baking the puddings in hot water -- called a bain-marie -- keeps the egg from coagulating and ensures that the dessert will be silken in texture.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cool:
15 mins
bake:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly coat four 6-ounce ramekins or custard cups with cooking spray. Place ramekins in a 2-quart square baking dish; set aside. In a medium bowl stir together pumpkin, milk, the 1/3 cup brown sugar, the egg whites, and pumpkin pie spice. Divide pumpkin mixture among ramekins.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl combine oats, the 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds, the 2 teaspoons brown sugar, and the butter, stirring with a fork until crumbly. Sprinkle oat mixture evenly over pumpkin mixture.

  • Place baking dish on oven rack. Pour boiling water into the baking dish around ramekins to a depth of 1 inch. Bake, uncovered, for 40 to 45 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center of each pudding comes out clean. Carefully remove ramekins from water. Cool on a wire rack at least 15 minutes before serving. (Or, after cooling for up to 1 hour, cover and chill for up to 24 hours.) If desired, sprinkle with additional pumpkin seeds before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 3mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 29g; mono fat 0.6g; poly fat 0.6g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 24g; protein 4g; vitamin a 93.8IU; vitamin c 2.4mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 12.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 59mg; potassium 301mg; calcium 80.8mg; iron 2.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021