Prosciutto and Egg Breakfast Salad

Rating: Unrated

Add more veggies to your day by starting it off with this tasty breakfast salad. It's got carrots, radishes, butterhead lettuce, and avocado, so you can start your day with a burst of freshness.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For dressing, remove 1/2 tsp. zest and squeeze 2 Tbsp. juice from lemon. In a food processor combine parsley, basil, and garlic; cover and pulse until finely chopped. Add lemon zest and juice, one of the avocado halves, the yogurt, oil, and 2 Tbsp. water. Cover and process until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Chop remaining avocado half. Using a vegetable peeler, cut carrot lengthwise into thin ribbons. In a large bowl combine lettuce, radishes, chopped avocado, and carrot ribbons.

  • In a 10-inch skillet cook prosciutto over medium heat just until brown and crisp. Remove from skillet; cut into strips or crumble into bite-size pieces.

  • In same skillet bring 4 cups water and vinegar to boiling; reduce heat to simmering. Break eggs, one at a time, into a cup; slip eggs into simmering water. Simmer 3 to 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon.

  • Drizzle lettuce mixture with dressing; toss to coat. Top servings with prosciutto and eggs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; 18 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 189 mg cholesterol; 419 mg sodium. 694 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 7864 IU vitamin a; 30 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 132 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 120 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

