Pretzel Snow Folk

Too cold to build a snow people outside? Make them inside instead! These adorable snow people are a fun way to keep the festivities tasty all winter.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
40 mins
stand:
30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 coated pretzels
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a large cookie sheet with waxed paper. In a small heavy saucepan cook and stir vanilla coating and shortening over low heat until melted and smooth.

  • Spoon melted white coating over three-fourths of each pretzel rod, turning pretzel to coat and allowing excess coating to drip off. Sprinkle with sugar. Place coated pretzels on waxed paper. Let stand 30 minutes or until set.

  • Decorate as snow people using candies, sprinkles, and/or icing for faces and fruit leather for scarves.

To Store

Layer coated pretzels between waxed paper in an airtight container. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or in refrigerator up to 1 week.

Per Serving:
185 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 150mg; potassium 30mg; carbohydrates 25g; fiber 0g; sugar 19g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 0mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 7mg; iron 0mg.
