Pretzel Chicken with Fig-Mustard Dip

Rating: 4 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A quick Fig-Mustard Jam adds sweetness and sophistication to these crispy oven-baked chicken drumsticks. Serve with mashed russet or sweet potatoes.

By David Joachim
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Place pretzels in a resealable plastic bag. Use a rolling pin, crush pretzels. Add cumin; shake to mix.

    Advertisement

  • Place beaten eggs in a shallow dish. Dip drumsticks, one at a time, in eggs; let excess drip off. Add chicken to bag; shake gently to coat. Coat roasting rack with nonstick cooking spray and place over a foil-lined baking pan. Transfer chicken to roasting rack.

  • Bake 40 to 50 minutes until golden brown and juices run clear (180°F). Transfer chicken to platter; sprinkle with thyme leaves, if desired.

  • For Fig Mustard Dip, in a small bowl stir together fig jam and mustard. Serve with chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 199mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 37g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 2g; sugars 13g; protein 34g; vitamin a 130.6IU; vitamin c 1.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 8.3mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 64.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.7mcg; sodium 580mg; potassium 330mg; calcium 30mg; iron 2.6mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/15/2021