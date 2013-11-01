Pretzel Chicken with Fig-Mustard Dip
A quick Fig-Mustard Jam adds sweetness and sophistication to these crispy oven-baked chicken drumsticks. Serve with mashed russet or sweet potatoes.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
431 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 199mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 37g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 2g; sugars 13g; protein 34g; vitamin a 130.6IU; vitamin c 1.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 8.3mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 64.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.7mcg; sodium 580mg; potassium 330mg; calcium 30mg; iron 2.6mg.