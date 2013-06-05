Pretty in Pink Smoothie
Want to turn this frosty treat into a cocktail? A splash of vodka or rum and enjoy!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
69 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 2 mg sodium. 288 mg potassium; 17 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1013 IU vitamin a; 55 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 27 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;