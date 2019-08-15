Pressure Cooker Turkey Breast
Make quick work of your Thanksgiving turkey when you swap out the whole bird for quicker-cooking turkey breast and pull out your multi cooker for this Instant Pot turkey breast recipe complete with must-have turkey gravy.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 6 to 8-quart electric pressure cooker place the onion, carrots, celery, and garlic, Add chicken broth. Top with turkey. Season with poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper. Drizzle with butter.Advertisement
Lock lid in place. Set cooker on high pressure to cook for 25 minutes for bone-in turkey, 20 minutes for boneless. Quickly release pressure. Open lid carefully.
Check turkey with an instant-read thermometer in the thickest part of the breast; it should register at least 165°F. (If desired, for bone-in turkey, preheat broiler. Place turkey in a shallow baking pan. Broil 5 inches from the heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until skin is browned.) Remove turkey to a platter; cover and let stand 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, use a slotted spoon to remove vegetables to platter with turkey. Transfer liquid to a measuring cup; measure 1 1/2 cups liquid. Return to cooker. In a small bowl whisk together 1/2 cup cold water and 1/4 cup flour. Add to liquid in cooker. Turn cooker to saute setting and cook and stir until thickened. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve gravy with turkey and vegetables.
Frozen Turkey breast:
Prepare as above, except use frozen turkey breast. Cook for 40 minutes for bone-in breast halves or 30 minutes for boneless pieces. Quickly release pressure and continue as directed above. (Note: You will need an 8-quart cooker to cook the bone-in breast halves.)