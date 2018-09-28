Pressure Cooker Smoky Habanero Hot Sauce

You don't need to buy hot sauce at the store--cross this condiment off your grocery list and make your own! Thanks to your Instant Pot, a few cans of this zippy sauce can be ready to go in just over an hour.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
45 mins
cook:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
98
Yield:
4 or 5 (4-oz.) jars
Directions

  • In a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker combine first nine ingredients (through salt).

  • Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 10 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 10 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, quickly release pressure. Open lid carefully. Cool mixture slightly.

  • Working in batches, transfer carrot mixture to a blender or food processor and add Fresno and habenero peppers. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Press through a fine-mesh sieve; discard solids. Return carrot puree to pressure cooker. Set electric cooker on sauté setting or place stove-top cooker over medium heat and simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Ladle hot pepper sauce into hot, sterilized 4-oz. canning jars, leaving a 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands.

  • Store in refrigerator up to 6 months, waiting 2 weeks before serving. Or process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 5 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars; cool on wire racks. Let stand at room temperature 2 weeks before serving.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
4 calories; carbohydrates 1g; vitamin a 366IU; vitamin c 3.2mg; folate 1.5mcg; sodium 28mg; potassium 19mg; calcium 2mg.
