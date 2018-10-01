Pressure Cooker Pots de Creme
Make this delectable dessert in your Instant Pot for a speedy treat for your sweet tooth. To give them a little crunch, top with cinnamon-sugar roasted pumpkin seeds.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium saucepan heat and stir 1/4 cup of the cream and the chocolate over low heat until chocolate melts. Remove from heat. Gradually whisk in remaining 1 1/4 cups cream, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper. In a large bowl whisk together egg yolks, sugar, vanilla, and salt. Gradually whisk the cream mixture into the egg yolk mixture. Ladle the custard into five 4-oz. ramekins.
-
Carefully cover ramekins with foil. Place a steam rack in a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. Add 1 1/2 cups of hot water to pot. Arrange three of the ramekins on the steam rack. Place remaining two ramekins on top of the three. Lock lid in place. Set an electric cooker to cook on high pressure 10 minutes. For a stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 10 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, let stand 15 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Carefully remove ramekins from pot. Cool on a wire rack 1 hour before serving. Or, cool slightly, cover, and chill up to 6 hours. If chilled, let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with Cinnamon-Sugar Pepitas.
Cinnamon-Sugar Pepitas
Preheat oven to 325°F. In a bowl combine 1/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds (pepitas), 1 1/2 tsp. melted butter, 1 tsp. sugar, and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon; toss to coat. Spread in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until toasted, stirring occasionally.