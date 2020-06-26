Pressure Cooker Low-Country Shrimp Boil

Rating: Unrated

Enjoy the Cajun-infused spices of shrimp, corn, and potatoes with this speedy multicooker recipe. Prefer using a slow cooker? We've got the details to get your shrimp nice and juicy that way, too.

By Nancy Macklin
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

Fast 1 minute cook time

  • In a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker stir together the first five ingredients (through the seasoning). Add potatoes, sausage, corn and shrimp. Lock lid in place. Set an electric cooker on high pressure to cook 1 minute. For a stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; remove from heat. For both models, release pressure quickly. Open lid carefully. Transfer potatoes, sausage, corn, and shrimp to a serving platter. Squeeze lemon over shrimp boil. Serve with melted butter and lemon wedges.

Slow 4 hour high cook time

  • In a 6-qt. slow cooker stir together the first seven ingredients (through the kielbasa). Cover and cook on high 3 hours or until potatoes are nearly tender. Add corn and shrimp; cook 1 hour more or until corn is tender and shrimp are opaque. Transfer potatoes, sausage, corn, and shrimp to a serving platter. Squeeze lemon over shrimp boil. Serve with melted butter and lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; 25 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 194 mg cholesterol; 1098 mg sodium. 653 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 444 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 87 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

