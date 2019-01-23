Pressure Cooker Indian-Spiced Chicken
This Paleo dinner recipe brings the heat, thanks to curry powder and cayenne powder. As a bonus, you can make this Paleo recipe in your Instant Pot!
Ingredients
Directions
In a 6-qt. multifunction electric or stove-top pressure cooker stir together the first eight ingredients (through cayenne pepper). Add coconut milk; stir to coat.
Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 5 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 5 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, immediately release pressure. Open lid carefully. Serve over cauliflower rice. Top with cilantro.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
252 calories; 8 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 142 mg cholesterol; 341 mg sodium. 762 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 33 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 644 IU vitamin a; 95 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 59 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 49 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;