Pressure Cooker Honey-Orange Chicken with Zucchini
This Paleo Instant Pot recipe makes an easy and delicious weeknight dinner. It pressure cooks in just 10 minutes, so you'll have a Paleo dinner on the table in no time.
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl stir together garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle over chicken and rub in with fingers. Remove 1 tsp. zest and squeeze 1/2 cup juice from orange. Set zest aside.
In a 4- to 6-qt. multifunction electric or stove-top pressure cooker heat oil over medium-high. (For electric cooker, use sauté setting.) Add chicken, in batches if necessary; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until browned. Turn; cook 2 minutes more. Return all chicken to pot. Add orange juice, onion, and 2 Tbsp. of the honey.
Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 10 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 10 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, immediately release pressure. Open lid carefully. Transfer chicken and onion to a serving platter.
Add zucchini to cooking liquid in cooker. Simmer, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes or until zucchini is tender. (For electric cooker use sauté setting) Using a slotted spoon, transfer zucchini to platter with chicken. Drizzle with the remaining 1 Tbsp. honey. In a small bowl combine orange zest, cilantro, and garlic. Sprinkle over top.