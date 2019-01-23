Pressure Cooker Honey-Orange Chicken with Zucchini

Rating: 3.0 stars

This is the 1st recipe I made with my multicooker. I liked the blending of different flavors. The chicken was so tender and juicy. It took me 3 oranges to get 1/2 a cup of juice, however, and a lot longer to go through the steps than the 15 minutes prep and 10 minutes cook time. I know its a paleo recipe, but I was wishing I had cooked up some rice to serve with it. It needed something a bit more to feel satisfying and I have all the leftover juices in the cooker that I could ladle out over rice topped with the chicken and zuc.