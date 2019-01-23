Pressure Cooker Honey-Orange Chicken with Zucchini

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This Paleo Instant Pot recipe makes an easy and delicious weeknight dinner. It pressure cooks in just 10 minutes, so you'll have a Paleo dinner on the table in no time.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle over chicken and rub in with fingers. Remove 1 tsp. zest and squeeze 1/2 cup juice from orange. Set zest aside.

  • In a 4- to 6-qt. multifunction electric or stove-top pressure cooker heat oil over medium-high. (For electric cooker, use sauté setting.) Add chicken, in batches if necessary; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until browned. Turn; cook 2 minutes more. Return all chicken to pot. Add orange juice, onion, and 2 Tbsp. of the honey.

  • Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 10 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 10 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, immediately release pressure. Open lid carefully. Transfer chicken and onion to a serving platter.

  • Add zucchini to cooking liquid in cooker. Simmer, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes or until zucchini is tender. (For electric cooker use sauté setting) Using a slotted spoon, transfer zucchini to platter with chicken. Drizzle with the remaining 1 Tbsp. honey. In a small bowl combine orange zest, cilantro, and garlic. Sprinkle over top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; 14 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 117 mg cholesterol; 575 mg sodium. 361 mg potassium; 17 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 435 IU vitamin a; 31 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 28 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

laureloboyle
Rating: 3.0 stars
08/11/2019
This is the 1st recipe I made with my multicooker. I liked the blending of different flavors. The chicken was so tender and juicy. It took me 3 oranges to get 1/2 a cup of juice, however, and a lot longer to go through the steps than the 15 minutes prep and 10 minutes cook time. I know its a paleo recipe, but I was wishing I had cooked up some rice to serve with it. It needed something a bit more to feel satisfying and I have all the leftover juices in the cooker that I could ladle out over rice topped with the chicken and zuc.
