Pressure Cooker Ham and Mixed Bean Soup

Rinse beans; drain. In a 6-qt. electric cooker use the sauté setting to cook pork hocks in oil until browned. For stove-top cooker, cook hocks directly in the pot. Add beans and next nine ingredients (through pepper), increasing water to 5 cups. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 40 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 40 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, let stand 15 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully.