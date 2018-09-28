Pressure Cooker Ham and Mixed Bean Soup

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

This comforting soup was made for a chilly winter night. Use your pressure cooker to make it fast, then freeze the rest for later!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse beans; drain. In a 6-qt. electric cooker use the sauté setting to cook pork hocks in oil until browned. For stove-top cooker, cook hocks directly in the pot. Add beans and next nine ingredients (through pepper), increasing water to 5 cups. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 40 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 40 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, let stand 15 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully.

    Advertisement

  • Remove pork hocks and cool slightly. Remove and discard bay leaf. If desired, mash beans slightly. When hocks are cool enough to handle, cut meat off bones and chop; discard bones. Stir meat and kale into soup. Set electric cooker on sauté setting or place stove-top cooker over medium heat; cook just until wilted. Season to taste. Season to taste with salt and additional pepper.

  • To Freeze: Prepare as directed except do not add the kale. Cool soup and transfer to freezer bags. Freeze for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Stir in kale and reheat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 35 mg cholesterol; 675 mg sodium. 864 mg potassium; 29 g carbohydrates; 11 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8947 IU vitamin a; 47 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 200 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 139 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/02/2020