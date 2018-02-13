Pressure Cooker Chocolate-Cherry Bread Pudding
Bread pudding dessert are a perfect dessert idea for chilly nights and thanks to your pressure cooker, you can whip this one up with just 15 minutes of cook time. It's the cooling time that's torture, but the pressure cooker dessert is worth the wait.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Lightly coat a 1-qt. round ceramaic or glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cut three double-thick, 18x3-inch heavy foil strips. Crisscross strips and place dish on top of crisscross. In a large bowl combine the next five ingredients (through salt). Stir in bread cubes, chocolate, and cherries. Pour into prepared dish; cover with foil.
-
Place a steam rack in a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. Add the warm water to pot. Use foil strips to lower dish to steam rack. Lock lid in place. Set an electric cooker on high to cook 15 minutes. For a stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain a steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 15 minutes.
-
Remove from heat. For both models, let stand 15 minutes to release pressure. Release any remaining pressure. Use foil strips to lift dish out of cooker. Cool, uncovered, on a wire rack 30 minutes.
-
Meanwhile, for icing, in a bowl stir together powdered sugar and yogurt. Drizzle bread pudding with icing and, if desired, sprinkle with almonds.
*
To make dried bread cubes, preheat oven to 300°F. Spread bread cubes in a single layer in a 15x10-inch baking pan. Bake 10 to 15 minutes or until dried, stirring twice; cool.
**
To toast nuts, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread nuts in a shallow baking pan. Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until light brown, watching carefully and stirring once or twice.