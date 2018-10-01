Pressure Cooker Cauliflower Steaks with Pesto
You'd be hard-pressed to find a speedier side than this one--with the help of your pressure cooker, this side takes just 14 minutes. Give your pesto more pep before spreading it on by mixing in dried tomatoes.
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
101 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 232 mg sodium. 215 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 92 IU vitamin a; 27 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 30 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 27 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;