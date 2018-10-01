Pressure Cooker Cauliflower Steaks with Pesto

Rating: Unrated

You'd be hard-pressed to find a speedier side than this one--with the help of your pressure cooker, this side takes just 14 minutes. Give your pesto more pep before spreading it on by mixing in dried tomatoes.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove outer leaves from cauliflower. Using a paring knife, cut out about 1 inch of the woody core. Fill a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker with 1 inch of water. Add cauliflower.

    Advertisement

  • Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 4 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 4 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, quickly release pressure. Open lid carefully.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine pesto, dried tomatoes, and lemon juice.

  • Using a slotted spoon, remove cauliflower. Cut crosswise into 1-inch slices (end slices may not hold together). Transfer to a platter. Top with pesto mixture and olives. Drizzle lightly with oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 232 mg sodium. 215 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 92 IU vitamin a; 27 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 30 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 27 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 02/09/2020