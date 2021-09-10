Pressure Cooker Autumn Apples and Pork

Pork tenderloin gets perfectly juicy in minutes thanks to your trusty pressure cooker. Paired with tart apples, herbs, and shallots, you've got a delicious, healthy meal ready with little hands on time.

By Shelli McConnell
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

hands-on:
5 mins
pressure-cook:
2 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
12 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 pork tenderloin, 3 cups apples and shallots, 3 cups spinach
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper. In a 6-qt. multifunction electric or stove-top pressure cooker, cook pork in hot oil about 4 minutes or until browned. (For electric cooker, use saute setting.) Add the next four ingredients (through thyme).

  • Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 2 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, let stand 10 minutes to release pressure naturally. Carefully release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Remove and discard herb sprigs.

  • Transfer pork to a cutting board; cover. Return pressure cooker to heat and bring to a simmer; add apples. (For electric cooker, use saute setting.) Cook, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes or until apples are tender.

  • Slice pork into 12 slices and serve over spinach. Using a slotted spoon, spoon apples and shallots over pork. Top with black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 73mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 19g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 13g; protein 25g; vitamin a 1405.2IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; thiamin 0.7mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 6.5mg; vitamin b6 0.8mg; folate 33.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 160mg; potassium 590mg; calcium 31mg; iron 1.9mg.
