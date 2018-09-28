Pressure Cooker Apricot-Bacon Baked Beans
With the help of your Instant Pot, you can go from dried beans to tender baked beans in just over an hour. Dried apricots and crispy bacon mixed in with the beans give every bite a balance of sweet and savory flavors.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
182 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 198 mg sodium. 487 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 325 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 108 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 59 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;