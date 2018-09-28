Pressure Cooker Apricot-Bacon Baked Beans

In a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker combine the beans and the next 11 ingredients (through black pepper). Stir in 2 1/2 cups fresh water. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure for 45 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 45 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, let stand 15 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully.