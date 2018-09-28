Pressure Cooker Apricot-Bacon Baked Beans

Rating: Unrated

With the help of your Instant Pot, you can go from dried beans to tender baked beans in just over an hour. Dried apricots and crispy bacon mixed in with the beans give every bite a balance of sweet and savory flavors.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4- to 5- quart Dutch oven, combine beans and 8 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand 1 hour. Drain and rinse beans.

    Advertisement

  • In a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker combine the beans and the next 11 ingredients (through black pepper). Stir in 2 1/2 cups fresh water. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure for 45 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 45 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, let stand 15 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully.

  • Stir in vinegar. If desired, sprinkle with additional bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 198 mg sodium. 487 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 325 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 108 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 59 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/16/2020