Praline Crunch Bars
Refrigerated sugar cookie dough forms the flaky crust of these fabulous and fast chocolate praline bars.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place cookie dough, the 1/2 cup toffee bits, and the pecans in a large resealable plastic bag and knead to combine.Advertisement
Press dough evenly onto the bottom of an ungreased 13x9x2-inch baking pan. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden.
Immediately sprinkle baked layer with chocolate pieces. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes or until softened, then spread evenly over layer. Sprinkle with the 1/3 cup toffee bits. Chill for 10 to 15 minutes or until chocolate is set. Cut into bars.
To Store:
Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
184 calories; 10 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 7 mg cholesterol; 77 mg sodium. 33 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 7 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 11 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 3 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;