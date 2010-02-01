Vanilla-Sparkling Wine Pound Cake

Rating: 4.16 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 37 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
50 mins at 350°
cool:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Vanilla-Sparkling Wine Pound Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan; set aside. In large bowl mix together flour, baking powder, and salt. Sift mixture; set aside. Stir together sparkling wine and sour cream; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In large mixing bowl beat sugar, melted butter, and oil with electric mixer until well combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Beat in vanilla paste. Beat on medium to high 3 to 5 minutes or until thicker and lighter in color. Add one-third the flour mixture; beat on low just until combined, scraping sides of bowl as needed. Add half the wine mixture; beat just until combined. Repeat with one-third the flour mixture, the remaining wine mixture, and remaining flour mixture. With rubber spatula scrape batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack 15 minutes. Turn out on rack; cool completely. Drizzle with Sparkling Wine Glaze. Makes 16 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Vanilla-Sparkling Wine Pound Cake)

Per Serving:
361 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 90mg; sodium 145mg; potassium 55mg; carbohydrates 51g; fiber 1g; sugar 33g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 340IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 40mg; iron 1mg.

Sparkling Wine Glaze

Ingredients

Directions

  • In small bowl combine powdered sugar and 1 Tbsp. sparkling wine. Stir in additional wine, 1 tsp. at a time, to reach drizzling consistency.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Reviews

37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 4
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/24/2020