Triple-Citrus Pound Cake
Grapefruit, lime, and orange are the tangy trio that star in this Triple-Citrus Pound Cake recipe. An OJ-infused glaze makes the orange pound cake elements really shine.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 10-inch fluted tube pan; set aside.Advertisement
-
In a small bowl combine milk, the 2 teaspoons grapefruit peel, the 2 teaspoons lime peel, the 2 teaspoons orange peel, and the grapefruit juice. Mix well.
-
In a large bowl combine sugar and the 1 1/4 cups butter. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla.
-
In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Alternately add flour mixture and milk mixture to butter mixture, beating just until moistened after each addition.
-
Spread batter into prepared pan. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cake from pan; cool completely on wire rack. (To serve today, omit Step 6 and continue as directed in Step 7.)
-
Wrap cooled cake in plastic wrap; overwrap tightly with foil. Freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before serving.
-
To serve, in a small bowl combine the 2 tablespoons melted butter and 1 tablespoon of the orange juice. Add powdered sugar; beat until smooth. If necessary, add enough of the remaining 1 tablespoon orange juice to make drizzling consistency. Drizzle over cake. If desired, sprinkle with additional grated peel.