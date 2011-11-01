Triple-Citrus Pound Cake

Rating: 3.71 stars
65 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 25
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 9
  • 65 Ratings

Grapefruit, lime, and orange are the tangy trio that star in this Triple-Citrus Pound Cake recipe. An OJ-infused glaze makes the orange pound cake elements really shine.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 10-inch fluted tube pan; set aside.

  • In a small bowl combine milk, the 2 teaspoons grapefruit peel, the 2 teaspoons lime peel, the 2 teaspoons orange peel, and the grapefruit juice. Mix well.

  • In a large bowl combine sugar and the 1 1/4 cups butter. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla.

  • In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Alternately add flour mixture and milk mixture to butter mixture, beating just until moistened after each addition.

  • Spread batter into prepared pan. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cake from pan; cool completely on wire rack. (To serve today, omit Step 6 and continue as directed in Step 7.)

  • Wrap cooled cake in plastic wrap; overwrap tightly with foil. Freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before serving.

  • To serve, in a small bowl combine the 2 tablespoons melted butter and 1 tablespoon of the orange juice. Add powdered sugar; beat until smooth. If necessary, add enough of the remaining 1 tablespoon orange juice to make drizzling consistency. Drizzle over cake. If desired, sprinkle with additional grated peel.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; 17 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 82 mg cholesterol; 228 mg sodium. 54 mg potassium; 39 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 25 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 534 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

