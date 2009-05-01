Classic Pound Cake

Rating: 4.02 stars
94 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 54
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 10
  • 94 Ratings

Velvety, fine-crumbed, and deliciously dense, this perfect pound cake recipe takes focus and a watchful eye.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
1 hr 15 mins at 300°
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • Let eggs stand at room temperature about 30 minutes or until they are room temperature (no more than 2 hours). Generously butter and lightly flour two 8x4x2-inch loaf pans or one 10-inch tube pan. Using large bowl of heavy-duty stand mixer with paddle attachment beat cold butter about 2 minutes on low speed, occasionally raising to moderately high speed for 5 seconds to dislodge butter from paddle.

  • Add cream cheese. Beat on low speed 3 minutes with occasional short bursts on high speed to dislodge mixture from paddle. Beat butter and cream cheese mixture until waxy and well-blended. Still mixing on low, add the sugar in a slow continuous stream. (This should take 1-1/2 to 2 minutes). Add salt. Continue creaming butter and cream cheese mixture for 5 minutes, scraping sides and bottom of bowl once halfway through. Increase speed to medium; continue mixing 2 minutes more, scraping once.

  • Add eggs, one at a time, beating 20 to 30 seconds after each addition or just until each egg is fully incorporated before adding the next egg. Scrape sides and bottom of bowl after first three eggs. Beat in vanilla with the last egg.

  • Gradually add about 2-1/2 cups of the flour on low speed, mixing until just blended (this should take about 1 to 1-1/2 minutes). Turn off mixer. Fold in remaining flour by hand with a rubber spatula, just until combined.

  • Turn batter into prepared pan(s). Shake pan(s) gently to distribute batter. Run a spatula in zigzag pattern through batter. Drop filled pan(s) from a height of about 6 inches onto kitchen counter to dislodge any large air pockets.

  • Place on center rack of cold oven. Turn oven setting to 300 degrees F. Bake for 1 hour 15 minutes to 1-1/2 hours without opening oven door for the first 1 hour and 15 minutes. (Bake 1 hour 45 minutes for tube pan.) Test for doneness by carefully inserting a cake tester in center of cake or gently removing cake from oven and listening for light bubbling sounds that soften and slow as cake approaches doneness.

  • Transfer to cooling rack. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans. Cool completely before serving. Makes 2 loaves (24 servings) or one 10-inch tube cake.

*Note:

2-1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour can be used in place of the cake flour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 7g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 84mg; sodium 127mg; potassium 50mg; carbohydrates 37g; fiber 1g; sugar 23g; protein 4g; vitamin a 389IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

