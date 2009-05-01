Classic Pound Cake
Velvety, fine-crumbed, and deliciously dense, this perfect pound cake recipe takes focus and a watchful eye.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*Note:
2-1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour can be used in place of the cake flour.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
272 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 7g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 84mg; sodium 127mg; potassium 50mg; carbohydrates 37g; fiber 1g; sugar 23g; protein 4g; vitamin a 389IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 2mg.