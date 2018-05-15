Potted Cactus Cakes
Bake cake batter in ice cream cones then decorate with icing to "plant" a garden of edible cacti. This kid-friendly dessert is perfect for parties!
Ingredients
Chocolate Cupcakes:
Vanilla Buttercream:
Directions
Chocolate Cupcakes:
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line twenty four 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups, set aside.Advertisement
-
Using a serrated knife, carefully cut the bottom third off the ice cream cups. Place cone tops in prepared muffin cups. Place cup bottoms in a small resealable plastic bag and crush.
-
In a medium bowl combine flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
-
In a large bowl beat butter for 30 seconds. Gradually add sugar and beat for 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla. Alternately add flour mixture and milk to butter mixture, beating on low after each addition just until combined.
-
Carefully scoop chocolate batter into cone tops, filling 2/3 full. Bake 15 to 17 minutes or until toothpick inserted near the centers comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on wire rack.
Vanilla Buttercream:
-
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl beat butter, vanilla, and salt with an electric mixer until fluffy. Gradually add powdered sugar alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Tint with green food coloring.
-
Transfer crushed cone bottoms to a small plate. Spread a very thin layer of frosting on the top of a cupcake cone. Remove paper bake cups. Press cupcake cone into crushed cones.
-
Transfer remaining frosting to a piping bag fitted with a large open star tip and pipe cacti on top of each cone. Top with candy flowers, if desired.
Cake mix substiution
Use 3 cups prepared chocolate cake batter in place of homemade batter.