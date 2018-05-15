Potted Cactus Cakes

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Bake cake batter in ice cream cones then decorate with icing to "plant" a garden of edible cacti. This kid-friendly dessert is perfect for parties!

Advertisement

Ingredients

Chocolate Cupcakes:

Vanilla Buttercream:

Directions

Chocolate Cupcakes:

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line twenty four 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups, set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Using a serrated knife, carefully cut the bottom third off the ice cream cups. Place cone tops in prepared muffin cups. Place cup bottoms in a small resealable plastic bag and crush.

  • In a medium bowl combine flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

  • In a large bowl beat butter for 30 seconds. Gradually add sugar and beat for 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla. Alternately add flour mixture and milk to butter mixture, beating on low after each addition just until combined.

  • Carefully scoop chocolate batter into cone tops, filling 2/3 full. Bake 15 to 17 minutes or until toothpick inserted near the centers comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on wire rack.

Vanilla Buttercream:

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl beat butter, vanilla, and salt with an electric mixer until fluffy. Gradually add powdered sugar alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Tint with green food coloring.

  • Transfer crushed cone bottoms to a small plate. Spread a very thin layer of frosting on the top of a cupcake cone. Remove paper bake cups. Press cupcake cone into crushed cones.

  • Transfer remaining frosting to a piping bag fitted with a large open star tip and pipe cacti on top of each cone. Top with candy flowers, if desired.

Cake mix substiution

Use 3 cups prepared chocolate cake batter in place of homemade batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; 8 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 34 mg cholesterol; 133 mg sodium. 63 mg potassium; 38 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 29 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 249 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 26 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019