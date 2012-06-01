Potato Salad with Caramelized Onions & Roasted Chile Vinaigrette

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
roast:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
8 cups salad (1-1/4 cups vinaigrette)
Ingredients

Potato Salad
Roasted Chile Vinaigrette

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. For potato salad, in a shallow roasting pan toss together potatoes, 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Roast potatoes, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until they can easily be pierced with a fork. Let cool.

  • Meanwhile, for caramelize onions, in a large skillet over medium heat cook and stir onion slices in the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and the butter about 15 minutes.

  • For vinaigrette, in a blender combine vinegar, sugar, about 1/2 cup of the roasted chiles, and the garlic. Cover and blend until well combined. With blender running, slowly add canola oil in a steady stream through hole in the top until vinaigrette is thickened. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • In a large bowl gently toss roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, and the remaining chopped chiles. Add 1 cup of the vinaigrette; gently toss to combine. Sprinkle salad with cilantro. Pass remaining vinaigrette.

*

Arrange peppers on a baking sheet, allowing space between peppers. Roast at 425°F about 20 minutes or until skins are blistered and browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 3mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 35g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 10g; protein 4g; vitamin a 874.6IU; vitamin c 191.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 2.2mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 52.4mcg; sodium 202mg; potassium 843mg; calcium 40.4mg; iron 1.6mg.
