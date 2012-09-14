Potato Gnocchi
For an Italian dinner adventure, make your own potato gnocchi. You probably have every ingredient you need in your kitchen already!
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 425°F. Prick potatoes with a fork. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes or until tender and fork inserts easily. Holding each hot potato with an oven mitt or towel, peel quickly.Advertisement
-
Press the peeled hot potatoes through a ricer, food mill, or medium-mesh sieve into a large bowl. Set aside.
-
In a small bowl whisk together egg yolks, salt, and pepper. Make a well in the center of the potatoes; add egg mixture to the well. Stir to combine. Add 3/4 cup of the flour, stirring just until combined. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in just enough of the remaining flour (may not need any) to make a smooth, fairly soft dough that is still slightly sticky. Do not over-knead or add too much flour or the gnocchi will be heavy.
-
Divide dough into four portions. Roll each portion into a long, thin log, 3/4- to 1-inch thick. Cut logs into 1/2-inch pieces. Roll each piece into a little ball. Add more flour to the work surface as needed. Roll balls over a lightly floured gnocchi paddle, the tines of a fork, or the side of a grater to create ovals with a pattern on one side. Place dough ovals on a clean kitchen towel or baking pan lightly dusted with flour. Set aside until ready to cook.
-
Place butter in a large skillet. Heat over medium-low heat for 15 to 17 minutes or until butter turns light brown (watch closely so it doesn't burn); set aside.
-
In a large pot or Dutch oven, bring a large amount of lightly salted water to boiling; reduce heat to a slow simmer. Add half of the gnocchi, stirring to prevent them from sticking together. Cook about 2 minutes or until gnocchi rise to the top. Using a slotted spoon, transfer gnocchi to a tray or shallow baking pan. Repeat with the remaining gnocchi.
-
Return browned butter to medium heat. Stir all of the gnocchi and parsley into browned butter and toss gently until well coated. Cook and stir gently for 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Transfer to a serving dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve with lemon wedges for squeezing.
Parsley-Parmesan Gnocchi:
Prepare as directed, except add 1 tablespoon finely snipped fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley and 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese to the egg yolk mixture.Nutrition analysis: same as above except 185 calories, 62 mg cholesterol, 1 g sat. fat, 3% Vitamin A, 26% Vitamin C, 216 mg sodium, 3% calcium