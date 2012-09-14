Potato Gnocchi

In a small bowl whisk together egg yolks, salt, and pepper. Make a well in the center of the potatoes; add egg mixture to the well. Stir to combine. Add 3/4 cup of the flour, stirring just until combined. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in just enough of the remaining flour (may not need any) to make a smooth, fairly soft dough that is still slightly sticky. Do not over-knead or add too much flour or the gnocchi will be heavy.