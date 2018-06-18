Potato Chip Baked Chicken Fingers

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

Once you taste the crunchy, crispy crust on these chicken fingers, you'll wonder why you haven't used potato chips for breading before now. It's so good, you might think that these baked chicken tenders were actually fried!

Advertisement

Potato Chip Baked Chicken Fingers

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Brush a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with oil; set aside. In a medium bowl combine egg, sour cream, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Add chicken strips, stirring to coat.

    Advertisement

  • Place potato chips in a large resealable plastic bag; seal bag, pressing out air. Using a rolling pin, crush chips to make coarse crumbs. Transfer to a shallow dish. Add chicken, a few strips at a time, rolling and pressing to coat. Arrange chicken in the prepared baking pan, leaving space between each strip.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink, turning after 5 minutes. Serve with Saucy Pickle Dip.

Nutrition Facts (Potato Chip Baked Chicken Fingers)

Per Serving:
505 calories; 29 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 148 mg cholesterol; 1053 mg sodium. 592 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 35 g protein; 340 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 16 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Saucy Pickle Dip

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine ranch salad dressing, ketchup, and relish.

    Advertisement

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019