Potato Chip Baked Chicken Fingers
Once you taste the crunchy, crispy crust on these chicken fingers, you'll wonder why you haven't used potato chips for breading before now. It's so good, you might think that these baked chicken tenders were actually fried!
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Brush a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with oil; set aside. In a medium bowl combine egg, sour cream, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Add chicken strips, stirring to coat.
Place potato chips in a large resealable plastic bag; seal bag, pressing out air. Using a rolling pin, crush chips to make coarse crumbs. Transfer to a shallow dish. Add chicken, a few strips at a time, rolling and pressing to coat. Arrange chicken in the prepared baking pan, leaving space between each strip.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink, turning after 5 minutes. Serve with Saucy Pickle Dip.
Nutrition Facts (Potato Chip Baked Chicken Fingers)
Saucy Pickle Dip
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl, combine ranch salad dressing, ketchup, and relish.