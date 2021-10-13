Potato, Celery Root, and Parsnip Mash

Rating: Unrated

This trio of parsnips, celery root, and parsnips is simmered with garlic, onion, and herbs, then finished with a generous drizzle of chive butter.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
9 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 6-qt. pot combine 3 qt. water, the onion, garlic, rosemary, bay leaves, and 3 Tbsp. kosher salt. Bring to boiling. Add potatoes, parsnips, and celery root. Cook, covered, over medium 25 to 30 minutes or until very tender when pierced with a knife; drain. Remove and discard herb stems and bay leaves. Return potato mixture to pan. Mash with a ricer or potato masher.

  • Return pan to low and stir in butter one piece at a time. Stir in enough half-and-half to reach desired consistency. Season with additional salt and black pepper. Serve topped with melted butter and chives. Serves 12.

Tips

Prep mash as directed. Transfer to a glass or ceramic baking dish. Cover and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month (thaw in refrigerator before reheating). To reheat, microwave 5 minutes, stirring once or twice. Or transfer to a 4-qt. slow cooker and heat on low 3 1/2 to 4 hours, stirring every hour.

Take It Easy:

Heat three 24-oz. pkg. refrigerated mashed potatoes according to package directions, stirring and adding 2 minced garlic cloves, halfway through cooking. Stir in 2 to 3 Tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary and/or thyme and 2 Tbsp. softened butter. Top with melted butter and chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 31mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 26g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 3g; protein 3g; vitamin a 361.2IU; vitamin c 11.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.3mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 29.7mcg; sodium 966mg; potassium 595mg; calcium 59mg; iron 1.2mg.
