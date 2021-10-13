Potato, Celery Root, and Parsnip Mash
This trio of parsnips, celery root, and parsnips is simmered with garlic, onion, and herbs, then finished with a generous drizzle of chive butter.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Prep mash as directed. Transfer to a glass or ceramic baking dish. Cover and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month (thaw in refrigerator before reheating). To reheat, microwave 5 minutes, stirring once or twice. Or transfer to a 4-qt. slow cooker and heat on low 3 1/2 to 4 hours, stirring every hour.
Take It Easy:
Heat three 24-oz. pkg. refrigerated mashed potatoes according to package directions, stirring and adding 2 minced garlic cloves, halfway through cooking. Stir in 2 to 3 Tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary and/or thyme and 2 Tbsp. softened butter. Top with melted butter and chives.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
213 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 31mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 26g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 3g; protein 3g; vitamin a 361.2IU; vitamin c 11.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.3mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 29.7mcg; sodium 966mg; potassium 595mg; calcium 59mg; iron 1.2mg.