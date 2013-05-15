Potato Cakes with Summer Squash
Speed up this potato cake recipe by starting with mashed potatoes. Then this potato and vegetable side dish can be on your table in less than 30 minutes!
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium saucepan cook potatoes in enough lightly salted boiling water to cover for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender; drain. Mash with a potato masher. Let stand for 10 minutes or until cool enough to handle.Advertisement
-
Drain any excess liquid from the salsa. Stir salsa, cheese, and sour cream into mashed potatoes; mix well. Shape mixture into eight 1/2-inch-thick patties. Place on a baking sheet. Cover and chill until ready to grill.
-
In a grill with an insert, arrange medium coals in a pyramid in the center of the grill. Place a griddle over coals. Cover and preheat for 10 to 15 minutes.
-
Grease the griddle with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add summer squash and/or zucchini to griddle. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Cook and stir for 3 to 5 minutes or until tender. Cover and keep warm.
-
Grease griddle with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place potato cakes onto griddle. Cover and grill for 6 to 10 minutes or until golden brown, turning once halfway through grilling. Serve with summer squash and/or zucchini.