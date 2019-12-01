Potato and Leek Pizza with Arugula

Rating: Unrated

Sliced potatoes may not be a traditional pizza topper, but this combo will convince you they deserve to be in your repertoire.

By Danielle Centoni
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a medium bowl with olive oil. In a food processor combine flour, yeast, sugar, and 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. With food processor running, add 1 Tbsp. olive oil and the warm water. Process until dough forms. Shape into a smooth ball. Place in prepared bowl; turn once to coat dough surface. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Let stand in a warm place 45 to 60 minutes or until double in size.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a 10-inch skillet cook potatoes, leeks, and onion in 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Sprinkle with rosemary, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Cook over medium-high 5 to 6 minutes or until potatoes are light brown and leeks and onion are tender, turning occasionally.

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Lightly grease a baking sheet; sprinkle with cornmeal. On a lightly floured surface roll and stretch the dough into a 12x8-inch rectangle. Place on prepared baking sheet. Lightly brush with olive oil. Top with potato-leek mixture. Sprinkle with salt. Bake 15 minutes or until crust is golden.

  • Meanwhile, for salad: In a medium bowl whisk together lemon zest and juice, 3 Tbsp. oil, the mustard, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Add arugula; toss to coat. Top pizza with salad. Sprinkle with Parmesan and additional black pepper. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; 20 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 4 mg cholesterol; 560 mg sodium. 607 mg potassium; 72 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1651 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 245 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 149 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019