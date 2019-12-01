Potato and Leek Pizza with Arugula

Coat a medium bowl with olive oil. In a food processor combine flour, yeast, sugar, and 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. With food processor running, add 1 Tbsp. olive oil and the warm water. Process until dough forms. Shape into a smooth ball. Place in prepared bowl; turn once to coat dough surface. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Let stand in a warm place 45 to 60 minutes or until double in size.