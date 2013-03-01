Pot Sticker Dumpling Soup
Pork dumplings, green onions, carrots, and ginger lend Asian flavors to this cozy wonton soup. Each bite of this quick and easy soup (it requires just 5 ingredients and water!) is loaded with tender pork dumplings.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
*If no sauce packet is provided, add 2 teaspoons soy sauce and 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
369 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 18mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 42g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 6g; protein 14g; vitamin a 5296.3IU; vitamin c 11.8mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 28.2mcg; sodium 1207mg; potassium 206mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 2.7mg.