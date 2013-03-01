Pot Sticker Dumpling Soup

Pork dumplings, green onions, carrots, and ginger lend Asian flavors to this cozy wonton soup. Each bite of this quick and easy soup (it requires just 5 ingredients and water!) is loaded with tender pork dumplings.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

25 mins
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven combine broth, the water, ginger, and the sauce packet* from one of the packages of pot stickers. Bring to boiling over high heat.

  • Add pot stickers, carrots, and most of the green onions. Return to simmering. Cover and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes or until pot stickers are heated through.

  • Ladle soup into bowls. Sprinkle with the remaining green onion slices.

*If no sauce packet is provided, add 2 teaspoons soy sauce and 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil.

369 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 18mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 42g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 6g; protein 14g; vitamin a 5296.3IU; vitamin c 11.8mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 28.2mcg; sodium 1207mg; potassium 206mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 2.7mg.
