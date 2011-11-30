Pot Roast with Fruit and Chipotle Sauce

This slightly sweet, spicy, and smoky pot roast is one that your family will remember.
Trim fat from meat. If necessary, cut meat to fit into a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle both sides of meat with garlic-pepper seasoning. Place meat in cooker. Add fruit, the 1/2 cup water, and the chipotle peppers.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 to 11 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 to 5 1/2 hours. Transfer meat and fruit to a serving platter; thinly slice meat. Cover meat and fruit and keep warm.
For sauce, pour cooking liquid into a bowl or glass measuring cup; skim off fat. In a medium saucepan combine the 1 tablespoon cold water and cornstarch; stir into cooking liquid. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more.
Serve meat and fruit with sauce. If desired, garnish with cilantro.