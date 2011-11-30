Pot Roast with Fruit and Chipotle Sauce

Rating: 3.88 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 8 Ratings

This slightly sweet, spicy, and smoky pot roast is one that your family will remember.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. If necessary, cut meat to fit into a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle both sides of meat with garlic-pepper seasoning. Place meat in cooker. Add fruit, the 1/2 cup water, and the chipotle peppers.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 to 11 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 to 5 1/2 hours. Transfer meat and fruit to a serving platter; thinly slice meat. Cover meat and fruit and keep warm.

  • For sauce, pour cooking liquid into a bowl or glass measuring cup; skim off fat. In a medium saucepan combine the 1 tablespoon cold water and cornstarch; stir into cooking liquid. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more.

  • Serve meat and fruit with sauce. If desired, garnish with cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 101mg; sodium 378mg; carbohydrates 17g; fiber 1g; protein 37g.

Reviews

