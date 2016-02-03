Portobello-Spinach Eggs Benedict
Ingredients
Directions
Season mushroom caps with the salt and pepper. In a large skillet heat 2 teaspoons of the oil over medium heat. Add mushroom caps and cook 8 to 10 minutes or until tender, turning once. Transfer caps to a plate; cover with foil.
Meanwhile, for sauce, in a small bowl whisk together the next six ingredients (through hot sauce) until smooth.
Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil in skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Add spinach, broth, and Cajun seasoning; cook and stir about 1 minute until spinach is just wilted. Keep warm. Wipe skillet clean.
To poach eggs, fill the skillet halfway with water. Bring water to boiling; reduce heat to simmering (bubbles should begin to break the surface of the water). Break one of the eggs into a small dish. Carefully slide egg into simmering water, holding the lip of the dish as close to the water as possible. Repeat with the remaining eggs, positioning so the eggs don't touch. Simmer, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes or until egg whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Remove eggs from pan with a slotted spoon; blot on a paper towel to remove excess water.
To assemble, top mushroom caps with spinach mixture, poached eggs, and sauce. If desired, sprinkle with additional Cajun seasoning.