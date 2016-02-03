Portobello-Spinach Eggs Benedict

To poach eggs, fill the skillet halfway with water. Bring water to boiling; reduce heat to simmering (bubbles should begin to break the surface of the water). Break one of the eggs into a small dish. Carefully slide egg into simmering water, holding the lip of the dish as close to the water as possible. Repeat with the remaining eggs, positioning so the eggs don't touch. Simmer, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes or until egg whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Remove eggs from pan with a slotted spoon; blot on a paper towel to remove excess water.