Sugared Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

Rating: 4.11 stars
123 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 76
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 12

These bacon-wrapped smokies will disappear from your party spread in a flash. A coating of brown sugar before baking ensures that each of these little smokies has the perfect sweet and savory flavor combo.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil; lightly coat with cooking spray. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Wrap each sausage link with a bacon piece, overlapping the bacon piece at the end. Press the end of the bacon piece to seal or secure it with a wooden toothpick.

  • Place brown sugar in a large plastic storage bag. Add several bacon-wrapped sausages to bag and seal. Shake bag gently to coat sausages with brown sugar; place sausages in prepared pan. Repeat with remaining bacon-wrapped sausages and brown sugar.

  • Bake about 30 minutes or until the bacon is browned. Serve immediately. Makes about 45 appetizers.

Tips

Prepare as directed through step 3. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. To serve, uncover and bake as directed in step 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; 8 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 210 mg sodium. 49 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 0 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

123 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 76
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 12
susanpdann5194072
Rating: 5.0 stars
11/26/2019
This is so easy and delish but it helps to place the weenies on a wire rack so the grease drips into the pan as it cooks instead of soaking in the bacon.
lindakmc2003ya
Rating: 4 stars
11/02/2017
Really Good. It would have received a 5 star from me, but on almost all of your recipes, there is no serving size listed. It is hard to figure out how many goes with the Nutritional Info. It says it makes 45 servings, but it does not say what that serving size is. Another soup recipe said it made 16 servings. How many ounces per serving??? Please include this information. Thanks.
vzblandome2514233
Rating: 1 stars
07/07/2017
Lately, when I try to print your recipes, most of the recipe copy shows up in pale, pale grey ink. I can't read it without difficulty. I tried using my own printing parameters, but with the same result. This is a recent problem, and I'm hoping it won't persist. I would be sorry to leave this site which has so many good suggestions and recipes.
Advertisement
vdbarber2335088
Rating: Unrated
10/17/2017
I also have had difficulty printing the recipes as they come out very light. The only way it works is to copy the recipe and print it on a word document. Sometimes I also have to adjust the spacing etc
Janie Sink
Rating: Unrated
09/18/2015
It is absolutely one of the easiest and best appetizers I have ever made and eaten.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019