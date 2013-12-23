Sugared Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
These bacon-wrapped smokies will disappear from your party spread in a flash. A coating of brown sugar before baking ensures that each of these little smokies has the perfect sweet and savory flavor combo.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil; lightly coat with cooking spray. Set aside.Advertisement
Wrap each sausage link with a bacon piece, overlapping the bacon piece at the end. Press the end of the bacon piece to seal or secure it with a wooden toothpick.
Place brown sugar in a large plastic storage bag. Add several bacon-wrapped sausages to bag and seal. Shake bag gently to coat sausages with brown sugar; place sausages in prepared pan. Repeat with remaining bacon-wrapped sausages and brown sugar.
Bake about 30 minutes or until the bacon is browned. Serve immediately. Makes about 45 appetizers.
Tips
Prepare as directed through step 3. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. To serve, uncover and bake as directed in step 4.