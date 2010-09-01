Spiced Pork Rib Roast with Seasonal Vegetables

Brush pork roast with the olive oil, using enough to coat well. Sprinkle Coriander-Bay Spice Rub over all sides of the roast, rubbing in with your fingers. If desired, make a long, thin slit between the bones and meat and push rosemary sprigs into the slit. Or, if the roast is tied, thread rosemary through the string. Place roast in a 13x9-inch baking dish. Loosely cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 2 days.