Spiced Pork Rib Roast with Seasonal Vegetables
Clean out your spice cabinet with this spiced pork roast recipe. Alongside seasonal vegetables, this pork rib roast makes for a low-carb, high-protein (and high-flavor!) dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
Brush pork roast with the olive oil, using enough to coat well. Sprinkle Coriander-Bay Spice Rub over all sides of the roast, rubbing in with your fingers. If desired, make a long, thin slit between the bones and meat and push rosemary sprigs into the slit. Or, if the roast is tied, thread rosemary through the string. Place roast in a 13x9-inch baking dish. Loosely cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 2 days.
Preheat oven to 325°F. Place roast in a shallow roasting pan, bone side down. If using an oven-going meat thermometer, insert into center of roast, making sure thermometer doesn't touch bone. Roast for 1-1/2 to 2 hours or until thermometer registers 150°F. Transfer roast to a serving platter (reserve drippings in pan). Cover roast with foil. Let stand while roasting corn and beans. The temperature of the meat after standing should be 160°F.
While pork is roasting, prepare corn and green beans. In a large pot of rapidly boiling, salted water (1 tablespoon salt to a gallon of water), cook corn for 2 minutes. Remove from water with a slotted spoon; drain well and set aside. Return water to boiling; add green beans. Cook for 3 minutes. Remove from water with slotted spoon; drain well and set aside.
While roast is resting, increase oven temperature to 450°F. In the same roasting pan toss corn in pork drippings (add additional olive oil if needed to coat corn). Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 minutes or until corn starts to brown. Push corn to one side of the roasting pan. Add green beans to roasting pan and toss in drippings. Roast 5 minutes more. Using tongs, transfer vegetables to platter with roast.
Add the chicken stock and wine to hot roasting pan. Cook and stir to loosen browned bits from bottom of pan.* Spoon pan juices over pork and serve with corn and green beans.
Boneless Pork Roast:
Prepare a 2-1/2- to 3-pound boneless pork top loin roast (single loin) as directed in Step 1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Place roast on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Place an oven-going meat thermometer into center of roast. Roast for 1-1/4 to 1-3/4 hours or until the thermometer registers 150°F. Cover roast and let stand as directed.
*Tip:
If using an induction stove, transfer pan drippings and browned bits from roasting pan to a small saucepan. Bring just to boiling and serve with pork.
Nutrition Facts (Spiced Pork Rib Roast with Seasonal Vegetables)
Coriander-Bay Spice Rub
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl combine kosher salt, brown sugar, black pepper, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, thyme, cloves, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, and bay leaf. Mix well. Makes 1/4 cup.