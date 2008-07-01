Sausage and Summer Squash
Ideal for a light supper, this easy sausage and summer squash main dish recipe can be prepared in less than 30 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat broiler. In a small bowl combine salad dressing and garlic. In an extra-large skillet cook sausage and squash in 2 tablespoons of the dressing mixture for 8 to 10 minutes or until sausage is heated through and squash is almost tender, stirring occasionally.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, place bread on broiler pan; brush with 1 tablespoon of the dressing mixture. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 1 to 2 minutes until lightly toasted.
-
Serve sausage and squash with toasted bread. Drizzle with remaining dressing; sprinkle with green onions and oregano. If desired, pass Parmesan cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
412 calories; 31 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 1182 mg sodium. 357 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 15 g protein; 146 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;