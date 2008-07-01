Sausage and Summer Squash

Rating: 3.57 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 7 Ratings

Ideal for a light supper, this easy sausage and summer squash main dish recipe can be prepared in less than 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. In a small bowl combine salad dressing and garlic. In an extra-large skillet cook sausage and squash in 2 tablespoons of the dressing mixture for 8 to 10 minutes or until sausage is heated through and squash is almost tender, stirring occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, place bread on broiler pan; brush with 1 tablespoon of the dressing mixture. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 1 to 2 minutes until lightly toasted.

  • Serve sausage and squash with toasted bread. Drizzle with remaining dressing; sprinkle with green onions and oregano. If desired, pass Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; 31 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 1182 mg sodium. 357 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 15 g protein; 146 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019