Quick Lasagna Casserole
Instead of layering the ingredients, this lasagna recipe mixes the pasta and sauce together, then tops with cheese to cut prep time.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.Advertisement
In a large skillet cook sausage, onion, sweet pepper, and garlic until sausage is no longer pink; drain fat. Transfer sausage mixture to a very large bowl. Stir in marinara sauce, fennel seed, and cooked pasta.
Transfer the pasta mixture to a 3-quart rectangular baking pan. In a medium bowl stir together ricotta cheese, egg, and 1 cup of the Italian blend cheeses. Spoon the ricotta cheese over the pasta mixture in large dollops. Sprinkle the remaining shredded Italian blend cheeses over the top. Bake, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes or until heated through. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Makes 8 to 10 servings.
Tips
Spoon mixture into 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap. Chill 2 to 24 hours. Remove plastic wrap. Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 50 to 60 minutes or until heated through. Let stand as directed.