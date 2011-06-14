Pulled Pork Enchiladas

If you love pulled pork enchiladas, but don't feel like splurging for dinner out, make this easy casserole version. Purchased enchilada sauce is the shortcutsecret to the authentic flavors in the simple recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
bake:
30 mins
cook:
10 hrs
total:
11 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from pork. In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine pork shoulder, broth, onion, garlic, cumin, ground chipotle chile pepper or chili powder, and salt. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 to 11 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Remove pork from slow cooker, reserving cooking liquid. Using two forks, pull meat into coarse strands.*

  • In a large bowl combine pork, 1/2 cup of the enchilada sauce, 2 tablespoons of the reserved cooking liquid, and the 1 tablespoon snipped cilantro. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl combine the remaining enchilada sauce, 1/4 cup of the reserved cooking liquid (discard any remaining cooking liquid), and the diced green chile peppers. Spread about 1/2 cup of enchilada-green chile pepper mixture in the bottom of a 3-quart rectangular baking dish; set aside.

  • Divide pork mixture and 1 1/2 cups of the cheese among tortillas, placing meat and cheese near the edge of each tortilla. Roll up tortillas. Place filled tortillas, seam sides down, in the prepared baking dish (place tortillas close together); top with the remaining enchilada-green chile pepper mixture. Cover with foil; bake for 25 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 5 minutes more or until heated through and cheese is softened and starts to brown slightly.

  • Sprinkle with additional snipped cilantro and tomato. If desired, serve with sour cream. Makes 6 servings

*Test Kitchen Tip:

At this point, the meat and cooking liquid can be refrigerated overnight before assembling enchiladas. The cooking liquid will thicken. To serve, pour cooking liquid into a small saucepan; heat over low heat until boiling. Continue as directed in Steps 3 through 6.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
861 calories; fat 36g; cholesterol 212mg; saturated fat 13g; carbohydrates 64g; insoluble fiber 3g; protein 68g; sodium 2795mg.
