Potato-Ham Bake

Asparagus and tarragon give this modern bake recipe a touch of showmanship.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
25 mins
bake:
30 mins
stand:
10 mins
total:
65 mins
Servings:
4
  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In medium saucepan cook potatoes, covered, in small amount of lightly salted boiling water 5 to 7 minutes, just until tender. Drain; transfer to bowl and set aside.

  • For sauce, in same saucepan combine cream cheese, milk, 2 tablespoons Parmesan, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Heat and whisk until smooth and cheese is melted. Remove from heat; stir in tarragon.

  • Layer potatoes, ham, asparagus, and sauce in 1-1/2-quart baking dish. Bake, covered, 20 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle remaining Parmesan. Bake 10 to 12 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes. Top with tarragon and freshly ground black pepper. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 67mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 30g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 8g; protein 22g; vitamin a 971.8IU; vitamin c 28.9mg; thiamin 0.5mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 3.4mg; vitamin b6 0.6mg; folate 56.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 1162mg; potassium 842mg; calcium 343.3mg; iron 2.9mg.
