Pork Tenderloin with Cucumber-Mango Salad

A refreshing salad of cucumber, mango, and jalapeno is the perfect partner to the pork tenderloin's sweet and spicy rub.

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. In a small bowl combine brown sugar, five-spice powder, and salt; set 1 teaspoon brown sugar mixture aside. Rub remaining brown sugar mixture into pork tenderloin. Place tenderloin in a foil-lined baking pan.

  • Roast, uncovered, for 20 minutes or until a meat thermometer registers 155°F. Cover with foil and let stand for 5 minutes (meat temperature will rise to 160°F).

  • Meanwhile, slice the green portion of green onions into thin strips; chop the white portion. In a medium bowl combine green onions, mango, cucumber, jalapeño pepper (if using), and the reserved brown sugar mixture.

  • Slice pork and serve with mango salad.

258 calories; 3 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 110 mg cholesterol; 370 mg sodium. 747 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 37 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 583 IU vitamin a; 18 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

CS
Rating: Unrated
07/20/2013
A family favorite. My young daughter requests this dish at least once every couple weeks! Its so easy & really full of flavor.
