Pork Loin with Parsnips and Pears
Besides oil, salt, and pepper, you need just five ingredients to make this easy pork skillet dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Slice pork 1/2 inch thick; sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Brush with some of the Pickapeppa sauce.Advertisement
-
In a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium heat; add pork and brown on each side. Remove to a plate; cover and keep warm. In the same skillet cook parsnips and pears, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until parsnips are crisp-tender. Stir remaining Pickapeppa sauce and pear nectar into skillet. Return pork to skillet. Cook for 5 minutes more or just until done (145°F). Remove pork and vegetables to a serving platter. Continue to boil sauce gently, uncovered, until slightly thickened.
-
Pour sauce over pork and pear mixture to serve. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.