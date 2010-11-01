Pork Loin with Parsnips and Pears

Rating: 3.83 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Besides oil, salt, and pepper, you need just five ingredients to make this easy pork skillet dinner.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice pork 1/2 inch thick; sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Brush with some of the Pickapeppa sauce.

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium heat; add pork and brown on each side. Remove to a plate; cover and keep warm. In the same skillet cook parsnips and pears, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until parsnips are crisp-tender. Stir remaining Pickapeppa sauce and pear nectar into skillet. Return pork to skillet. Cook for 5 minutes more or just until done (145°F). Remove pork and vegetables to a serving platter. Continue to boil sauce gently, uncovered, until slightly thickened.

  • Pour sauce over pork and pear mixture to serve. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; 10 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 117 mg cholesterol; 267 mg sodium. 841 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 38 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 21 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 52 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

halfnelson79079
Rating: Unrated
07/15/2018
I make this at least once a year, only difference, I use a bone in pork roast. And I use the Pickapeppa sauce, love it!! Pears and Parsnips are packed with lots of flavor and, good for us stuff. I also put pears in my Pork&Saurkraut!raf
