Pork Chops with Gorgonzola and Pears

Rating: 4 stars
6 Ratings
A tangy pan sauce made from Gorgonzola cheese and cream, and flavored with seasoned pork, give this main dish recipe the rich flavors of a Tuscan feast.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jeff Kauck

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle pork chops with salt. In a 12-inch skillet cook pork chops in hot oil over medium heat for 5 minutes. Turn chops and cook 5 minutes more or until browned and juices run clear (160 degrees F). Transfer chops to a serving platter. Drain fat from skillet.

  • In same skillet cook pear wedges in butter over medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until browned, turning once. Add pears to platter.

  • For sauce, add wine and cream to skillet. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, 1 to 2 minutes until slightly thickened. Add the 8 ounces Gorgonzola; whisk until cheese is almost melted. Remove from heat. Serve with pork and pears. Sprinkle with pepper; serve with additional cheese. Makes 4 servings.

Test Kitchen Tip:

Rib chops are notable for flavor and juiciness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
618 calories; fat 46g; cholesterol 147mg; saturated fat 24g; carbohydrates 14g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 8g; protein 34g; vitamin a 1020.4IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; thiamin 0.8mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 4.3mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 8.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.6mcg; sodium 1105mg; potassium 420mg; calcium 353.4mg; iron 0.7mg.
