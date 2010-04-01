Pork Chops with Fennel Salad
For a healthy and modern twist on pork chops and applesauce, pair skillet-cooked pork with a refreshing fennel, apple, and orange salad.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Sprinkle pork chops lightly with salt and pepper. In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add chops; cook for 6 minutes. Turn chops and squeeze juice from half of one orange over chops. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes more or until just pink in center.
-
Meanwhile, in another skillet place green beans, adding enough water to cover. Bring to boiling; reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 8 minutes or until tender. Drain.
-
For fennel salad, juice remaining orange half in bowl. Stir in honey, remaining olive oil, the 1/4 teaspoon salt, and the 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Peel and slice remaining orange. Add orange, pear, and fennel to the orange juice-honey mixture.
-
Place chops on serving plates with beans; spoon any pan juices over beans. Add fennel salad and top with fennel fronds.