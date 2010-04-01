Pork Chops with Fennel Salad

Rating: 4.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 7 Ratings

For a healthy and modern twist on pork chops and applesauce, pair skillet-cooked pork with a refreshing fennel, apple, and orange salad.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle pork chops lightly with salt and pepper. In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add chops; cook for 6 minutes. Turn chops and squeeze juice from half of one orange over chops. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes more or until just pink in center.

  • Meanwhile, in another skillet place green beans, adding enough water to cover. Bring to boiling; reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 8 minutes or until tender. Drain.

  • For fennel salad, juice remaining orange half in bowl. Stir in honey, remaining olive oil, the 1/4 teaspoon salt, and the 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Peel and slice remaining orange. Add orange, pear, and fennel to the orange juice-honey mixture.

  • Place chops on serving plates with beans; spoon any pan juices over beans. Add fennel salad and top with fennel fronds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
406 calories; 23 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 68 mg cholesterol; 214 mg sodium. 907 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 777 IU vitamin a; 54 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 69 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

