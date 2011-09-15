Pork Chops, Apples, and Greens

Rating: 4.57 stars
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Pork chops and applesauce get an upgrade in this elegant dish featuring apples and baby spinach tossed in a spicy honey mustard sauce. Try combining different varieties of apples for flavor that is truly dynamic.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place each chop between waxed paper or plastic wrap. With the flat side of a meat mallet or rolling pin, pound pork to 1/2-inch thickness.

  • In a food processor process bread to crumbs; place in a shallow dish. In a second shallow dish lightly beat the egg with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Dip pork into egg and then bread crumbs to coat.

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add pork to skillet and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side until golden on the outside and an instant-read thermometer inserted in pork registers 145°F. Transfer chops to a platter; cover to keep warm.

  • Stir honey, mustard, and vinegar into skillet drippings. Add apple slices; cook about 3 minutes until crisp-tender. Add spinach; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Toss until just wilted.

  • Serve chops with apples and spinach. Drizzle with pan juices and sprinkle with pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; 13 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 126 mg cholesterol; 678 mg sodium. 703 mg potassium; 41 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 28 g sugar; 38 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2873 IU vitamin a; 16 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 110 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 90 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Virginia Small
Rating: Unrated
01/06/2014
Made this tonight. I'd make it again, but I would double the spinach and halve the apples. I also ended up nuking the apples and sauce to soften the apples. There's something off about the sauce to me, but I can't put my tongue on it. I would change something, but others would likely find it just fine!
