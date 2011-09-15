Pork Chops, Apples, and Greens
Pork chops and applesauce get an upgrade in this elegant dish featuring apples and baby spinach tossed in a spicy honey mustard sauce. Try combining different varieties of apples for flavor that is truly dynamic.
Ingredients
Directions
Place each chop between waxed paper or plastic wrap. With the flat side of a meat mallet or rolling pin, pound pork to 1/2-inch thickness.
In a food processor process bread to crumbs; place in a shallow dish. In a second shallow dish lightly beat the egg with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Dip pork into egg and then bread crumbs to coat.
In a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add pork to skillet and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side until golden on the outside and an instant-read thermometer inserted in pork registers 145°F. Transfer chops to a platter; cover to keep warm.
Stir honey, mustard, and vinegar into skillet drippings. Add apple slices; cook about 3 minutes until crisp-tender. Add spinach; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Toss until just wilted.
Serve chops with apples and spinach. Drizzle with pan juices and sprinkle with pepper.