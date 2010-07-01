Pork Chop and Squash
It takes just 20 minutes to get this summery grilled pork chop recipe on the table. Quick-cooking summer squash and store-bought chipotle salsa are the time-saving ingredients that make it possible to create Pork Chops and Squash even on your busiest weeknights.
Ingredients
Directions
Brush chops and squash lightly with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. For a charcoal grill, place chops and squash, cut sides down, on the grill rack directly over medium coals. Grill squash 6 to 8 minutes and chops 11 to 13 minutes, turning once, until squash are tender and centers of chops are just slightly pink (160°F).Advertisement
Meanwhile, stir together orange and salsa. Slice squash into bite-size pieces. Spoon salsa mixture on top of chops.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
268 calories; 14 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 78 mg cholesterol; 340 mg sodium. 886 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 437 IU vitamin a; 40 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;