Pierogies with Meat Sauce

Rating: 4.18 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Dress up potato pierogies with a hearty chorizo marinara sauce. A handful of peppery watercress (and a bit of Parmesan, if you like) finishes off this 25-minute Italian dinner recipe.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven cook pierogies in 4 cups lightly salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain; cover to keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet brown sausage. Drain fat. Reserve 1/2 cup of the tomatoes; add remaining tomatoes and tomato sauce to skillet. Cook, uncovered, for 6 to 8 minutes or until tomatoes begin to soften.

  • Divide pierogies among plates; spoon on sauce. Top with reserved tomatoes and watercress.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
419 calories; 24 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 54 mg cholesterol; 1331 mg sodium. 720 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1944 IU vitamin a; 34 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Sara Dykstra
Rating: Unrated
08/05/2014
My husband and I make this all the time using our local grocer's bulk chicken chorizo. It's unbelievably delicious. So flavorful. The small amount of effort required to make such a delicious dish is unparalleled. It's a keeper recipe for sure!
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019