Pierogies with Meat Sauce
Dress up potato pierogies with a hearty chorizo marinara sauce. A handful of peppery watercress (and a bit of Parmesan, if you like) finishes off this 25-minute Italian dinner recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
In a Dutch oven cook pierogies in 4 cups lightly salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain; cover to keep warm.
Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet brown sausage. Drain fat. Reserve 1/2 cup of the tomatoes; add remaining tomatoes and tomato sauce to skillet. Cook, uncovered, for 6 to 8 minutes or until tomatoes begin to soften.
Divide pierogies among plates; spoon on sauce. Top with reserved tomatoes and watercress.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
419 calories; 24 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 54 mg cholesterol; 1331 mg sodium. 720 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1944 IU vitamin a; 34 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;