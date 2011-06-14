Pesto-Stuffed Pork Chops
Stuff pork chops with a flavorful filling of feta cheese, pine nuts, and pesto for a delicious sheet pan dinner recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. For filling, in a small bowl stir together feta cheese, pesto, and pine nuts. Set aside.Advertisement
Trim fat from meat. Make a pocket in each chop by cutting horizontally from the fat side almost to the bone or the opposite side. Divide filling among pockets in chops. If necessary, secure the opening with a wooden toothpick.
For rub, in a small bowl combine black pepper, oregano, garlic, red pepper, and thyme. Rub evenly onto all sides of meat. Place chops on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until done (145°F) and juices run clear. Brush vinegar onto chops the last 5 minutes of baking. Before serving, discard toothpicks.