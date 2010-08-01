Peach-Glazed Chops
For a double-dose of summer flavor, glaze pork chops in a blend of peaches and Asian chili sauce, then serve the grilled pork chops with grilled peaches and peppers.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a blender combine chopped peaches, lime juice, soy sauce, and chili sauce. Blend until nearly smooth. Transfer to a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. Smash garlic with the side of a broad-blade knife or the bottom of a skillet. Add garlic and pork chops to bag; seal and turn to coat. Let stand up to 30 minutes at room temperature, or refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours, turning occasionally.Advertisement
-
Remove pork from marinade, reserving marinade. For a charcoal grill, grill chops on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for 14 to 18 minutes or until chops are slightly pink in center and juices run clear (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling and adding the peach halves and pepper quarters for the last 7 minutes of grilling. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place meat on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above.)
-
Meanwhile, for glaze, pour reserved marinade into a small saucepan. Add honey and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly reduced and thickened (discard garlic cloves). Remove pork, peaches, and peppers from grill and brush with glaze. Chop peaches and peppers as desired for serving. Pass remaining glaze. Sprinkle with parsley.