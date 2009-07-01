Pan-Seared Pork Burgers with Peppers and Mushrooms

Rating: 4.5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Chile peppers add a spicy kick to these pork burgers, which are served on pita bread. Try them for a quick weeknight dinner.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice half the peppers in rings; set aside. Chop remaining. In bowl combine chopped peppers, pork, 2 teaspoons of the Worcestershire, and 2 teaspoons cracked black pepper. Shape in four 3/4-inch-thick patties. In large hot skillet cook patties over medium-high 10 to 12 minutes; turn once (160 degrees F internal temp.). Transfer to plates; cover. In same skillet cook pepper rings and mushrooms 3 minutes; sprinkle salt.

    Advertisement

  • Wrap bread in paper towels. Microcook on HIGH for 30 seconds. For sauce, combine mayonnaise, remaining Worcestershire sauce, and black pepper. Place burgers on bread; top with pepper-mushroom mixture. Pass sauce. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
693 calories; fat 47g; cholesterol 92mg; saturated fat 12g; carbohydrates 40g; mono fat 16g; poly fat 14g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 4g; protein 27g; vitamin a 1311.9IU; vitamin c 52.6mg; thiamin 1.3mg; riboflavin 0.8mg; niacin equivalents 10.1mg; vitamin b6 0.8mg; folate 100.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.9mcg; sodium 734mg; potassium 719mg; calcium 90.9mg; iron 3.8mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021