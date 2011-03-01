Mustard-Glazed Pork Chops
Serve these skillet-cooked pork chops with a side of roasted sweet potatoes or a baked potato to round out the meal.
Ingredients
Directions
Season pork with salt and pepper. In a 12-inch skillet heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add pork and onion to skillet. Cook for 3 minutes; turn pork and onions. Cook for 3 minutes more.
Meanwhile, in a small microwave-safe bowl combine preserves, mustard, the water, paprika, and nutmeg. Heat in microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 1 to 2 minutes or until melted. Pour over pork in skillet. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, covered, for 10 minutes or until pork is cooked through (slightly pink in center).
Divide pork and onion mixture among serving plates. If desired, top with sage.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
503 calories; 32 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 15 g monounsaturated fat; 89 mg cholesterol; 313 mg sodium. 448 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 292 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;